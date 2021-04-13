Daney “Danny” Peters, Sr.

Daney Peters, age 70, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home. Daney was born on November 14, 1950 to the late Rubin Peters and Pearl Shoun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Robin Bradford; brother, Marion Bradford; and great-granddaughter, McKinley Horn.

Daney was an amazing man who loved his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He believed in hard work and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He did two tours in Vietnam. Daney loved hunting, fishing, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed bird watching as well as watching squirrels. He loved Johnson County and enjoyed riding around and looking at the countryside. Daney loved God.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 43 years, Joan Peters; daughters, Ginger Peters and Heather Mann (Derek); sons, Daney Peters Jr. (Susie) and Bronson Miller (Beverly); sister, Debbie Shoun; brothers, Monty Peters, Rick Peters, Carmen Bradford, and George Shoun; grandchildren, Danielle Peters, Mitchell Peters, Bella Miller, Jonah Mann, Emmy Miller, Jaden Peters, and Cash Mann; great-grandchildren, Bentley Peters and Kyleigh Horn; special friends, Burl Snyder, Larry Snyder, Frankie South, Johnny South, Dayton Furches, and Mark Roberts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service was held at 2:00 with Pastor Berry Dunn officiating. The graveside service and interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Larry Snyder, Donald Snyder, Andrew Crowder, Ron Greer, Derek Eggers, and Chad Brooks. Honorary pallbearers were Monty Peters, Rick Peters, Burl Snyder, and Derek Mann.

At other times, family will receive friends at the home, 406 Snyder Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Daney Peters has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.