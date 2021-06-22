We are saddened to announce the passing of Dan McFadden, age 79, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 23,1941 to the late Wiley and Mary Richardson McFadden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives: Merlene Hampton McFadden and Bernice Howard McFadden; brothers Charles, Jake, Tom and Jim McFadden and sister Della McFadden. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and he enjoyed gardening, watching westerns and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Dan was a former employee of Johnson County Highway Department and former employee of Maymead

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters: Belinda Hampton of Mountain City, TN and Mary McFadden of Cedar Bluff, VA; one son Matt Hampton of Mountain City, TN; brother Joe McFadden of Mountain City, TN; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friends Edna Vaughn, Marie Porter and Bud Osborne also survive.

Funeral services for Dan McFadden was conducted Friday, June 18, 2021 in Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Porter officiating. The family received friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private interment was held in Sunset Memorial Park.

