Dallas G. “Jerry” McCloud, age 83, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born on August 27, 1938 to the late Harry S. McCloud and Hazel M. Stout McCloud. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Jump and brothers, Bill McCloud, Derl McCloud, and Bud McCloud.

Jerry was raised in Butler, TN and sang with the McCloud Family for several years. Also, him and his wife Margaret delivered mobile meals in Creston, NC for many years. Jerry served his country in the United States Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memories include the love of his life, best friend, and loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Osborne McCloud; sister, Jackie Warden; sisters-in-law, Jewel Dean McCloud, Jenny Osborne; brother-in-law, Raymond Osborne and wife Mary and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Preacher Ricky Campbell officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Dallas G. “Jerry” McCloud has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.