Dale Robinson, age 70, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Dale was born on October 1, 1950 to the late Samuel Everett Robinson and Theda Winchell Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hope and brother, Sam Robinson. Dale was a big fan on Tennessee football, NASCAR, and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed farming and especially mowing hay during hay season. Dale was very proud of his sons and grandchildren and was so thrilled when he became a great-grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 51 years, Reba Robinson; sons, Russell Robinson (Mary), Julian Robinson (Michelle), Lynn Robinson (Heather); sister, Phyllis Boyce; brothers, John Robinson, Glen Robinson; grandchildren, Mackenzie Nicklow (Thomas), Kylee Robinson, Emma Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Ethan Robinson; great granddaughter, Magnolia Jayne Nicklow; special buddy, Beau and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 8:00 with Ministers Buddy Morefield and Chuck Stewart officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ethan Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Paul Robinson, Clint Robinson, Thomas Nicklow, Doug Blevins, Jerry Proffitt, and Bob Wilson. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Mountain City Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Phillippi Cemetery c/o Dinah Jeffries, 264 W. Holy Hill Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family would like to recognize Amedisys Home Health, Ballad Hospice, Johnson County Rescue Squad, the staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Raina Sluder for their compassionate care. At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 369 Adams Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Dale Robinson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.