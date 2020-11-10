We are saddened to announce the passing of Dale Danes, 70 of Shady Valley, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1950 to the late Earl and JoAnn Smith Danes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Douglas Danes; uncles, Al and David Danes, and Shirley “Bill” Smith.

He is survived by his incredibly patient and loving wife of 19 years, Theresa Danes; daughter, Beth (Jim) Hunter of Kimball, TN; sisters Diane (Steve) Ingram of Show Low, AZ and Denise (Dennis) Gehringer of Southfield, MI; grandsons, James and Max Hunter of Kimball, TN; Father-in-law, Thomas Robinson of Shady Valley, TN; aunt Phyllis Smith Jackson Franks of Crossville, TN; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Bill and Alex.

A retired cook, hockey enthusiast and loyal friend, Dale truly enjoyed riding his motorcycle, but his shining accomplishment was his 37 years of continuous sobriety. Achieved One Day at a Time, with the supportive encouragement of fellow Alcoholics Anonymous members, he is finally now a recovered alcoholic!

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13. 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mountain City Community Center, % Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Danes family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.