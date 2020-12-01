We are saddened to announce the passing of Daisy Mae Rash, age 65, of Todd, NC on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Jefferson, NC to the late Donna Mae Davis. In addition to her mother she was also preceded in death by two brothers: Bid Davis and Frank Davis. Mrs. Rash was known as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren very much and called them her dolls. She had a heart of gold, was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years Bernard Rash; two daughters: Lisa Farmer of Jefferson, NC and Teresa Roten and husband Dennis of Crumpler, NC; two son: Charles “Peetey” Rash and wife Christina of West Jefferson, NC and James Allen Rash of Crumpler, NC; sisters: Dorothy (Carl) Hart of Warrensville, NC and Ella Mae”Tootie” (Gene) Flanagan of Newton, NC; brothers: Harold (Karen) Davis of Lansing, NC; Joseph “Doc” (Patricia) Davis of Creston, NC and James Davis (Leta) of Creston, NC; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friend Tina Taylor of Crumpler, NC also survives.

A graveside service was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Rash Cemetery in Todd, NC with Rev. Anthony Roark officiating. Pallbearers were Terry Mallette, David Sluder, Paul McPeak, Dennis Roten, Michael Lambert and Leonard Woodard. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

Professional services for the Rash family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN