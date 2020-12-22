June 25, 1938 – December 16, 2020

Conley Odell Johnson, age 82, of Joines Rd., Creston NC went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home. Conley was born June 25, 1938 in Johnson County, TN to the late Lillie B. Reece Johnson. In addition to his mother Conley was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Johnson and seven siblings.

He enjoyed farming, and he worked in the factory through the years. Conley especially enjoyed spending time with his family and having them around and will truly be missed by all. He was a faithful member of Big Laurel Baptist Church and with no hesitation he loved going to church and serving the Lord anyway he could.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Shelby Jean Miller Johnson, daughter, Shannon Johnson of Mountain City, TN; sons, Daniel Johnson of Mountain City, TN, James Johnson and wife Julie of Lenoir, NC, and Kenneth Johnson and wife Alice of Mountain City, TN, sister, Dorothy Miller of Mountain City, TN, grandchildren, Alex Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Harold Conley Johnson, Julie Ann Barrier, Jason Johnson, Beth Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Noah Greer Alyssa Stout, great-grandchildren, Isabella Johnson, Brianna Barrier, Liam Barrier, Dravon Barrier, Hayden and Jayden Johnson, Fiona Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Brenden Terrell and Zakary Stowe, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 from Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Trivette officiating, music will be provided by Tonya Trivette. Pallbearers are Jason Johnson, Noah Greer, Harold Conley Johnson, Josh Matheson, Dalton Trivette and Ronnie Miller. Honorary Pallbearer will be Alex Johnson. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service on Saturday from the Lillie B. Reece Cemetery (Sam Johnson Ln. Mountain City, TN.

Friends may call at the home 476 Joines Rd., Creston NC 28615. Condolences may be sent to the family online.