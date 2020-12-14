Command Sergeant Major, Retired, Danny Lee Lunceford, 69, of Cameron went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Danny was born to the late Leo and Marilyn Davis Lunceford on January 12, 1951 in Mountain City, Tennessee and was raised in Mentor, Ohio. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Chris Lunceford.

Danny was a hard worker and great provider for his family. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Pamela Onco Lunceford and their children, Tonya Lunceford Lyons (Tommy), Shelly Lunceford Widener (Billy), Danny “Redbone” Lee Lunceford, Jr., Cheyenne Desiree Lunceford, and Victor SF Mallare; one sister, Belinda Lunceford; Teera Lunceford; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. When Danny wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and watching his beloved Cleveland Browns. He was the all-knowing Superman of the family and will be missed.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28390. Interment will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Public visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.