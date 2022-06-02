Coleman Ray Brown, age 77, of Vaught’s Gap Rd, Mountain City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence. Coleman was born on September 30, 1944, in Johnson County, TN to the late Dewey E. Brown and Martha (Addie) Elizabeth Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nellie Brown and Coretta Roark, brothers, Tommy George, Jack, Lonnie, and Donald (DL) Brown, son Christopher Brown, and grandson Austin Motsinger.

Coleman enjoyed growing a garden and sharing his vegetables with neighbors and friends. He had never met a stranger and loved to sit and socialize while enjoying a cup of coffee. One of his favorite hobbies included sightseeing with his dog Skippy, to who he also taught many unique tricks. Coleman was a faithful member of Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church and enjoyed mowing the church grounds which he did for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kathy Motsinger Eller, and husband Michael; son Jeff Brown; special friend of 30 years, June Thomas (June Bug), brother Rocky Brown; grandchildren Kandas Motsinger and Courtney Motsinger; great-grandchildren, Ryland Hoyle, Zayden Hoyle, and Kingsley Cornett.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 29 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 2 pm with Pastor Chuck Morefield and Pastor Bennie Greene officiating. Special music will be conducted by Clark and Nancy Mixon. Coleman will be laid to rest at the Brown Cemetery (Vaught’s Gap Rd.); pallbearers will be Doug Thomas, Jimmy Tester, Mike Wilson, Anthony Shaw, Terry Hodge, and Marvin Arney. Honorary pallbearers include Members of the Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church, Friends at Hardee’s, Members of the Johnson County Senior Center, and Brad Thomas.

