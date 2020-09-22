Clarence C. Braden Jr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Wilmington, Delaware to Clarence Braden Sr. and step-mother Erma Braden. Clarence was a very special, caring man. He loved to help his friends and neighbors and delivered meals for the Senior Center for a very long time. He loved life and was good Christian man. He was a faithful member of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 57 years, Helen Braden; son, Tom Braden and wife Ruth Ellen; grandchildren, Joshua and Jessica; brother, James Braden; niece, Johanna; nephews, “Scooter” Joey, Jacob, Jonah and several others. He was a retired truck driver, which he loved to do. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and then National Guard.

Clarence lied in state on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A graveside service be was at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were church family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Potter, Rick Potter, Gary Potter, and his special friend Willie Hammons, who passed away in October 2018.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Clarence C. Braden Jr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.