Christopher Ryan Reece, age 29, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1990 to James Kith Reece and Angela Reed Perez in Johnson City, TN. Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jeweldeen Reed, Barbara Reece, Lloyd Reece and cousin, Tammy McConnell.

Christopher will be remembered as a very loving and kind person. He enjoyed working on small equipment and cars in his spare time. Through his hobby he became very knowledgeable in all types of cars. He also loved spending time with family and helping wherever he could, such as mowing lawns for everyone. Christopher was a member of Mountain City Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Angela Perez; step-father, Julio Perez; father, James Reece; grandfather, Robert Reed; siblings, Marc Reece, Rachel Asijtuj, Rebekah Perez, Sofia Perez, Kylie Hope Reece, Abisai Perez, Vesna Perez, Jouri Perez, Lenia Walters; nieces and nephews, Angelina Asijtuj, Julian Perez, Ronald Perez, Kaylie Perez, Nathan Walters, Olivia Walters and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The graveside service and burial were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Reece Memorial Cemetery in Mountain City, TN with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. Pallbearers were Ron Reece, Don Reece, Luis Asijtuj, Archie Reece, Austin Reece and Eddie Dickens. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Reed and Jesse Walsh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help cover expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Christopher Ryan Reece has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.