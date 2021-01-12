Christopher Charles Maze, age 31, passed away unexpectedly. Christopher was born on June 19, 1989 to Charles “Chuck” and Kristy Maze in Boone, NC. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sue Maze; aunt, Vicki Maze; cousins, Misty Bright, Wesley Maze. Christopher was always outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker and loved his job at Watauga Concrete Finishers. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his parents, Chuck and Kristy Maze; wife, Amber Mallard Maze; daughter, Sarina Mallard; sons, Levi Jackson Maze, Connor Christopher Maze, Michael Charles Maze; sister, Ashleigh Howard and husband Joe; niece, Eleanor Jo Howard; grandparents, Junior Maze, John and Linda Miller; aunt, Cheri Bright and husband Mitchell; uncles, John Miller, David Miller and wife Abby; several other cousins and friends.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Brown Cemetery with Pastor Rick Thomason officiating. Honorary pallbearers were James Mallard, Terry Matheson, John Shull, Aaron Shull, Eric Trivette, Isaac Phipps, and Josh Jarvis. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mallard and the Doug Phillips family at Watauga Concrete Finishers.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Christopher Charles Maze has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.