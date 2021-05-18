Christopher Brown

Christopher Allen Brown left this world peacefully on May 13, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone N.C. after a brave fight with cancer. He was born on April 14,1972 and was a lifetime resident of the Neva Community. Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Hugh and Kate Walker and paternal grandmother Martha Elizabeth Brown and nephew Austin Motsinger all of Mountain City, TN

Chris was a member of Locust Gap Baptist Church and shortly before his passing he said he was ready to go be with the Lord. Chris loved anything with chocolate and especially Reese’s Cups were his favorite. He loved even more being on a creek bank fishing. If you couldn’t find him, that’s where he would be daylight until dark with his many fishing poles. Chris had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need if he could at all possible. He always found the good in people and had a positive outlook on life.

Chris is survived by his father Coleman Brown (special friend June Thomas) and mother Dorothy Brewer (James) sister Kathy Motsinger and brother Jeffrey Brown and several nieces and great nephews who are left to cherish his memory. He also loved Hilda Simcox who he thought of as a second mother.

A graveside service and interment were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Courtner of Locust Gap Church and Pastor Chuck Morefield of Vaught’s Gap Church officiating. Music was provided by Clark and Nancy Mixon. Pallbearers were Larry Laws, Aaron Simcox, Tony Simcox, Joe Synderaad, Eric Trivett, John Trivett and Honorary Pallbearer was Bill Michaels.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Chris, contributions can be made to The Johnson County Cancer Support Group: 213 College Street Mountain City TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Christopher Allen Brown has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.