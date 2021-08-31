Christian “Cody” O’Brien

Christian Dakota “Cody” O’Brien, age 26, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Hudson, Florida. Christian was born on September 20, 1994 in Johnson City, TN to Polly O’Brien Wright and the late Wayne Head. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Christian James Isaacs.Christian had a special love for music and the outdoors.

Those left to cherish him memories include his mother, Polly Wright and step-father, Ricky Wright; sisters, Madison Wright, Ashley Wright; brother, Alex Wright; grandparents, William and Judy O’Brien; nieces, Kinsley Bennett, Kinnadie Bennett; nephew, Connor Bennett; six aunts and uncles, and special friends, Lee Bennett and Loretta Johnson.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. The graveside service and burial took place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Miller, Tracy Atwood, Dalton Atwood, Brian Rainbolt and Heath Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers were Rick Wright, Alex Wright, and Connor Bennett.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Christian Dakota “Cody” O’Brien has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.