Chrispin Vina Sims, age 74, of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 2, 1947 to the late Lowery Wilson and Pauline Watson Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Lola Badilla; her brothers, Lonzo Wilson, Harley Wilson and Rilon Wilson.

Chrispin liked to sew, read and crochet. She also enjoyed gardening and going on walks in the woods.

She attended Victory Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Danny Sims; son, David Hillard and wife Tammy; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Chrispin will held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wilson-Sims Cemetery in Shady Valley with Pastor Eddie Porter to officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Chrispin Vina Sims has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.