Chessie Jenkins

We are saddened to announce the passing of Chessie (Mamma Chess) Jenkins at the age of 88 who passed away Saturday February 20, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center Bristol, TN. She was born on May 12, 1932 in Laurel Bloomery, TN to the late, C.W. Corum and Stella Taylor Corum. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Ray Jenkins, and son, Chuck Jenkins.

Chessie retired from the State of Tennessee, Leico and The Johnson County Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of the Mountain City Church of Christ. Chessie loved antiquing and crocheting. Survivors include: daughter, Pat Jackson of Bristol, VA; brother, Andy Corum of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren, David Arnold (Kimberly) Bristol, VA; Nathan Jenkins (Rebecca) Johnson City, TN; Lesley Hughes (Josh) Johnson City, TN; great-grandchildren, Ellie Arnold, Savannah and Eli Jenkins, and Jordan Hughes; and special friend, Barbara Wilson.

A graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Jenkins Cemetery on Ackerson Creek Road with Chuck Stewart to officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Chad, Jeff, and Randy Corum. Online condolences may be sent through our website.