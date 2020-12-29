Charlotte Lefler

Charlotte V. Lefler, age 89, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Hermitage Health Center of Elizabethton after a lengthy illness. She was born in 1931 in Johnson County, Tennessee and the daughter of the late William Lide Hines and Sarah Edna Robinson Hines. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, James J. “Doc” Lefler, sisters Mary Allene Hines and Emma Jean Hines.

Charlotte was known by many for her lovely singing voice which she shared in her church community, as well as weddings and other public events all over the East TN area. Charlotte touched the lives of many students during her work in the Johnson County School System. Charlotte retired in 1997 after 34 years of service with the school system. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Mountain City, TN and sang in the church choir for many years.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Dr. James C. Lefler and wife Linda, Dr. Victoria L. Sitter and husband Mark, and Cynthia A. Milhorn and husband Tommy; grandchildren, Captain James Weston Milhorn, Rachael Milhorn Buckles and husband Joseph, Lauren Nicole Lefler and Jonas Lee Lefler; special friends and neighbor, Bobby Stout and wife Robin and their children, Courtney and Conner, and so many more.

The family will hold graveside services with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00pm with interment at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Weston Milhorn and Jonas Lee Lefler; friends, Bobby Stout and Conner Stout, Son-in-laws Mark Sitter and Tommy Milhorn. A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses, CNAs and staff of the Hermitage Health Care Center of Elizabethton, TN for the love and care shown to Charlotte over the last 1.5 years.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Gideons International or a charity of your choice. The family of Charlotte V. Lefler has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.