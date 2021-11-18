We are saddened to announce the passing of Charlie A. White, age 56, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born April 1, 1965 to the late Carl White and Christene Gentry White. Charlie enjoyed fishing, antique cars, loved Harleys and was a collector of many things. Charlie was also a truck driver for Maymead. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Carliss White and Peggy White.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter Selisa White; son John White; sisters Ruth Ann Smith and Pam Buchanan; grandchildren Alex and Hailey; several nieces and nephews; his fiance Peggy Brown and his Maymead family.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Knight, Jim Furchess and Ronnie Laws officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

At other times friends may call at his residence, 780 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN or the home of his sister Ruth Ann Smith, 727 Hospital Road, Mountain City, TN.

