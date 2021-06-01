Charles “Whitey” Farmer

Charles Willis Farmer, better known as Whitey, age 75 of Creston, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Whitey was born on April 13, 1946 to the late William Blane and Ethel Faye Farmer in Ashe County, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Osborne and brother, William Richard Farmer. Whitey was an active member of Pond Mountain Fire Department. He loved to garden and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family dearly and was a wonderful neighbor and friend to everyone. He loved to make people laugh and tell stories with his friends and family. He was also a believer and follower of the Lord.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 48 years, Sue Farmer; daughter Crystal Milam and husband Barry, Charity Denny and husband Chad; sister, Carolyn Tedder; brothers, James Ernest Farmer, Hubert Farmer, Mike Farmer, Billy Joe Farmer; grandchildren, Corey Finn, Brandon Milam, Ryan Milam; two great aunts; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special extended family, members of the Pond Mountain Fire Department.

The family received friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Church of Christ in Christian Union on Big Laurel Road. The funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastors Anthony Roark and Darrell Graybeal officiating. A graveside service immediately followed the funeral at the Price Cemetery on Rock Creek Road in Creston, NC. Pallbearers were the members of the Pond Mountain Fire Department.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the family. At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 6173 Big Laurel Road, Creston, NC 28615 Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Whitey Farmer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.