Charles Fredell

We are saddened to announce the passing of Charles “Bud” Fredell, age 82, at his home on April 15, 2020 in the early morning hours with complications of pneumonia. Bud retired from Northeast Correctional Facility in 2010 after fifteen years of service. He enjoyed working on cars and tool collecting. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley Henson Fredell after 38 years of marriage and parents Mark and Maude Fredell.

He is survived by one sister, Betty Smith and husband Dr. Arlen Smith, of Matthews, NC; two sons: Mark Fredell and wife Leslie of Lake Wylie, SC and Matthew Fredell and wife Charlene of Mountain City, TN; one special daughter Donna West of Mountain City, TN and three daughters: Deborah Keller and husband Clyde of Rutherfordton, NC, Donna Fredell Gibbs and husband Michael of Thomasville, NC and Vickie Menedez of Concord, NC. Several beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive

There was a small private family viewing at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020 with service at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Arlen Smith officiating. Due to Coronoavirus health issues the service was live streamed on Hux & Lipford facebook page.

The family ask that In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimers-Dementia Foundation at Alzheimers Association, Alzheimer's Tennessee Northeast Office, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com.