Charles Edward Horne

November 5, 1952 – February 7, 2022

The family of Charles “Charlie” Edward Horne is saddened to announce his passing on Monday, February 7,2022 in Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 69. He was born November 5,1952 in Baltimore, MD to the late Herbert and Alease Lois Horne. Charlie was a member of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church. He loved playing the guitar, was a singer and loved animals. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Hodges Horne; two brothers: Bud Horne (Diana) and Tom Horne; one sister: Susan Norris and one stepson: Kenny Phillips.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Betty and her children: Darren Phillips, Donnie Phillips and Patty Roberts; two special sisters: Dorothy Matheson and Jane Miller and husband Larry; brother-in-law Doug Norris; several nieces and nephews and special friend Shannon Courtner. The family will have a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park with Shannon Courtner officiating. Pallbearers will be Bob Horne, Derek Miller, Eric Trivette, Rick Floyd, Doug Norris and Larry Miller.

The family respectfully requests no food.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Johnson County EMS, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Horne family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.