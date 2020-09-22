Charles Dempsey

Charles A. Dempsey, age 88, of Butler, Tennessee, a devoted husband and loving father passed away on 9/12/2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charles was the son of Reuben and Mae Dempsey. He worked the majority of his career at Social Security Administration. He and his wife, Grace, were avid bridge players and loved his many friends and neighbors in Mountain City, Butler and throughout East Tennessee.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace. Those left to cherish his memory include: a daughter, Dru Dempsey, Knoxville, Tn and son, Greg Dempsey, Kinston, NC; grandchildren Cheryl Hederstrom, Jonathan Sykes, Leslie Dempsey; great grandchildren Paul, Grace, Olivia and Hannah Hederstrom; and sister-in-law Lana Love Perry.