Charles “Chuck” Shirley, age 89, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Governor’s Bend in Erwin, TN. He was born on April 5, 1932 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Charles Davidson Shirley and Lucille Clarke Shirley. In addition to his parents, chuck was preceded in death by his wife Eva Jo Parker Lewis Shirley on October 31, 2010, sisters, Dorothy Wells and Sophie Clark, uncle, J.D. Clark that raised him after his dad died at a young age.

Chuck was first and foremost a devoted Christian, very dedicated to God. He was always working on a project of some kind. Chuck was known for fishing and hunting and those who knew him best knows his passion for ginseng hunting. He retired from Westinghouse with 16 years of service; Chuck enjoyed working as an Electrician thru the years with many companies. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Chuck is survived by his sons, Terry Lewis and wife Elaine of Elizabethton, TN and Teddy Lewis and wife Elaine of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren, Whitney Absher and husband Ryan, Heather Savery and husband Will, Megan McEwen and husband Daniel and Parker Lewis, great-grandchildren, Audrey Savery, Harlan Savery, Josiah McEwen, Jeremiah McEwen, Gabriel Absher, Luke Absher and Emily Kay Absher, sister-in-law, June Ford, brother-in-law, Bob Ward, one niece, Bernida McCallister, special friend, Tib Parker.

Graveside service was held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Phillippi Cemetery with Teddy Lewis officiating and special music by Megan McEwen. Pallbearers were Will Savery, Daniel McEwen, Harlan Savery, Terry Lewis, Parker Lewis and Ryan Absher. Honorary pallbearers were Josiah McEwen, Jeremiah McEwen, David Niddifer, Danny Cornett, Lester Morley and Tib Parker. Military Honors will be provided by Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice staff and to all the staff at Governor’s Bend of Erwin, TN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shouns United Fellowship Church, 1895 Crossroads Dr., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Charles “Chuck” Shirley has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.