Charles “Charlie” Edward Brown, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2022. Charles was born on September 30, 1959 to the late Howard and Edna Mae “Bessie” Brown.

Charlie was a former employee of Maymead farms and a current employee at Tri-State Growers for the past 26 years. Charlie farmed his whole life and loved his cattle. He also enjoyed old, classic cars. Charlie adored his family, especially his pride and joy, Cohen.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Jason Brown and wife, Deena; grandson, Cohen Brown; mother of his son, Caroline “Weasel” Brown; special niece, Judy Hofstetter; uncles, Edgar Lewis and Glen Lewis; aunt, Myrtle Brown; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be James Brown, Chris Brown, Bud Gentry, Mike Treadway and Gale McGlamery. Honorary Pallbearers are Employees of Tri-State Growers, Wayne Ward and Brian Lewis.

Friends and family may visit the home of his son, Jason Brown, 846 Jenkins Hollow Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Charles Edward Brown has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

