Carroll Taylor

Carroll Wayne Taylor, 82, of Annandale, VA was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be forever loved and forever remembered and missed.

Carroll retired from the Fairfax County Water Authority in 1994 after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Braddock Hills Wesleyan Church, where he served as Trustee and Treasurer for many years. Carroll was a talented handyman. He was a life long fan of Moon Pies, country music and ice cream. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, cars and spending time with his family.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathleen Thomas Taylor of Annandale, VA; his daughter Karen Taylor Hearin and husband Joseph of Fairfax, VA; his daughter Sharon Taylor Dietze and husband Ralph of Reston, VA; his grandchildren Courtney Dietze of Charleston, SC, Caitlin Dietze of Washington, DC, Thomas Hearin and wife Melany of Fairfax, VA, Brynne Dietze of Denver, CO, Alison Dietze of Reston, VA and Elijah Hearin and wife Morgan of Westerville, OH; his great grandsons Asher and Zephaniah Hearin of Westerville, OH; his sister-in-law Arta Thomas of West Grove, PA, and his niece Nancy Hayes and husband Chip of Bristow, VA, niece Barbara Wallace & Jay of West Grove, PA and nephew Jack Wilfong and wife Robbin of Winchester, VA.

Carroll is preceded in death by his parents Wade Taylor and Dessie Simcox Taylor and his sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Jack Wilfong. Pallbearers were Eric Taylor, Evan Taylor, Brian Taylor, Al Hayes, Adam Wilfong, Patrick Wilfong and Jim Adams. Honorary pallbearers were Buster Brown, Eugene Mast, Jack Wilfong, Sam Wilfong and Steve Taylor.

A graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 with Mr Joshua Giddings officiating. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or the Hammons Chapel Christian Church in Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent on our website. The Carroll Taylor family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

DUE TO THE COVID SITUATION THE FAMILY RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS THAT EVERYONE ATTENDING PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.