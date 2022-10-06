Carroll Dean Jenkins, 84, passed away at the Bristol Regional Hospital on September 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Nelle (Neely) Jenkins; sister, Dorothy Scott, and brother-in-law, Charles Scott.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eloise Patton Jenkins; two sons, Jeff Jenkins and wife Cindy, Greg Jenkins and wife Tabitha; three grandchildren, Colton, Lenzie, and Andrew; sister in law, Karen Buckles and husband Gerald; brother in law, Max Patton and wife Lucy; niece, Lori Shumate and husband John.

Carroll was a 1957 graduate of Johnson County High School. During his life, Carroll served our country in the United Sates Army, he worked in sales and managed his own business, and also worked for Kennemetal for 20 years before his retirement. His passion was gardening and yard work He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed collecting guns. Carroll was a member of Shady Valley Church of Christ and was baptized on April 1, 2020.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN with Minister David B. Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shady Valley Church of Christ (700 Hwy 133, Shady Valley, TN 37688) or the Shady Valley Fire Department (c/ o Conley Gentry, 340 Walker Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688).

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 971 Orchard Rd., Shady Valley, TN 37688.

