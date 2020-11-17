Carolene McGlamery

Carolene Pierce McGlamery age 63, of R.D. Campbell Rd, Butler, TN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. She was born on December 6, 1956 in Johnson County, TN to the late Delmar Clinton Pierce and Georgia Nell Grindstaff Pierce Perkins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, D.C. Pierce and her step father R.G. Perkins.

Carolene loved to craft and enjoyed going to the Senior Center. She retired from Appalachian State University after working there for 20 years. Carolene loved her great nephew Carson Pierce and was so proud to be his great aunt. She was a member of Little Doe Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 14 years Lawrence McGlamery; nephew Chris Pierce and wife Amanda and their son Carson; step sister Janie Sams and husband Eddie; special sister of many years Phyllis Everett; sister-in-law Mary Jane Pierce and friend David Stevens; niece Shannon Wood and Husband Charlie and their daughter Makayla Lipford(Jeffery);mother-in-law Virgie McGlamery; brother-in-law Jeff McGlamery.

Graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Rock Springs Church Cemetery (155 J. Thomas Stout Lane, Butler, TN 37640) with Pastor Kreg Smith officiating. Music was by Joe Simcox. Pallbearers were Jerry Grindstaff, Danny Grindstaff, Michael Stout, Jeff McGlamery, Andrew Crowder, Bob Pardue, Blaine Branch, and Rick Snyder. Honorary Pallbearers were David Stevens, Charlie Wood, Kyle Pierce, Frankie Gentry and Ray Stout.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dry Run Fire Department c/o Lisa Main, 5646 Big Dry Run Rd, Butler, TN 37640 or Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla St. Mountain City, TN 37683. The family will receive friends at the home, 390 R.D. Campbell Road, Butler, TN 37640. Condolences may be sent to the family online.

The family of Carolene Pierce McGlamery has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.