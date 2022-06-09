Carol Toth Lowe, passed away Wednesday, June 1,2022 at her home. A native of Affinity, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Louie and Minnie Lewis Toth. She lived her adult life in Washington County, TN.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter Lowe, her son, John W. Lowe. She was also preceded in death by six brothers; Earl, Louis, George, Andy,Alec and Joe Toth.



Carol was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, TN. and the Challenger’s Sunday School class. She had a passion for taking care of her family members throughout many years, as needed when they were sick. Carol worked for the Johnson City and Washington County school systems for many years and retired from Washington County Residential Services. She was a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was active at Nolachuckey-Grand View #194



Carol is survived by a special nephew and caregiver; Keith Toth of Jonesborough. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



It is Carol’s wishes to have a private graveside service in Johnson County at Shoun-McEwen cemetery.

