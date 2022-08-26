Our precious Carol “Lum” Phillippi passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was known as Carol to most but to her beloved husband, she was “Lum”. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Martin Mahala; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edwin “Tuck” Phillippi and Virginia Phillippi; her brothers-in-law Jim Phillippi, Bob Phillippi, Harold Phillippi, and wife Faye Phillippi; and her son, Roby Dean Phillippi, Jr.

Carol made everyone feel welcome, and her playful banter always had everyone laughing. She was a joy to know, and if you knew her, you loved her. Carol was loyal and dedicated to her family; she loved them more than anything. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. There wasn’t a stray animal she wouldn’t adopt and love. She was the kindest, most loving woman you could meet. She loved to fish, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Roby Phillippi; children, Jeff Phillippi and Maggie Kendrick (husband Shannon); grandchildren, Kristina Philippi and Preston Kendrick; brothers, Eddie Mahala (wife Buffy) and Mike Martin (wife Janet); sisters, Sherry Wagnor (husband Lewis) and Lora “Lollie” Mahala; also her beloved fur babies Buddy, Levi, and Grasshopper; countless, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Brookshire Cemetery, with Pastor Gale Harley officiating. Jamie Phillippi, Jeremy Phillippi, Jeff Jones, Bob Horne, Johnny Davis, and Johnny Dickens will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jewel Williams, Buryl Johnson, Larry Street, and the Good News Bible Class.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Carol Phillippi has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.