Carol Boortz

Carol Barr Boortz, age 84, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Carol was born on March 28, 1936 to the late Richard Barr and Nellie Morse Barr in Beetown, Wisconsin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Boortz; brother, Frank Barr; father of her son, Conley Bud Taylor and special friend, Sam “Lloyd” Bland.

Throughout the years, Carol was a waitress, worked at the shoe plant, and also helped around the farm. She adored animals, especially horses and cats. Carol was often involved at the Johnson County Senior Center and looked forward to shopping on Thursdays. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Lance Taylor of Beckley, WV; sister-in-law, Ruth Taylor; grandchildren, Jonathan Taylor, Seth Taylor; special friend, Terry Hodge.

The graveside service and burial were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the JC Wilson Cemetery with Tom Reece officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Carol Barr Boortz has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.