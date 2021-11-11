We are saddened to announce the passing of Carl Duffield, age 88, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Johnson City Medical Center. He was born May 20, 1933 to Anna Mae Duffield. Carl was a 1953 graduate of Hampton High School and was a US veteran, He served in US Army in 278 Infantry in Fort Devens, MA with an honorable discharge in 1950 and served in US Coast Guard in Port O’Connor, TX with and honorable discharge in 1954 and also a member of the US National Guard in 1949. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his grandparents John R. and Bessie Duffield and two sons-in-law Kenneth Taylor and David Triplett.

Carl was a businessman having owned and operated many businesses: floral shop in 1968, a monument shop in 1970, grocery store, Amish Deli and Sub Shop, He served as Johnson County Coroner, Judicial Commissioner (Justice of the Peace 1st Section), Youth Services officer, Mountain City Dispatch and Johnson County Magistrate. Carl received an Associates Degree in Radio & Electronics in 1960, received a diploma in Mechanical Drawing in 1964, a diploma in General Business and received a certificate of Civil Defense in 1979. He attended Betsy Floral School.

He was a 64 year member of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge F & AM (joined in May 1957) 32nd in 1974, Scottish Rite nobles of the Mystic Shrine December 1974 and a Certificate of Charter Membership in July 1976. H was appointed Ambassador for Jericho Shrine Temple in 1980 and in 1982 received recognition for his contribution to the Directors Staff.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years Carnie Lewis Duffield; children: Wanda Taylor, Linda Duffield, Retha Triplett, Mike (Tamy) Duffield and Randy Duffield; grandchildren: Dwayne (Deana) Duffield, John (Cindy) Potter, Donna (Michael) Tolliver, Deirdre (Brad) Lunsford and Brook Barnette; great grandchildren: Bryson, Isaiah, Lacey, Loki, John, Bradlee, Wyatt and Macon; sisters-in-laws Mary Ann Price and Peggy Main and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services wil be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Gambill and Rev. Larry Denny officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.. Masonic rites will be held following service by Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F & AM . A military graveside service accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard will follow service in Phillilppi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Stansberry, Terry Reece, John Wayne Potter, Brad Lunsford and Dan Lipford.

