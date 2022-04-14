Burley (Hippy) McComas, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Mountain City, TN to the late Bud McComas and Eva Maude Dyson McComas.

Burley enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and for those who knew him best, would see him sitting at Lazy Day watching as everyone passed by.

He is survived by his brothers, Bud McComas (Ella Ruth) and Bill McComas (Glenda)

It was Burleys wish to be cremated and no formal service to be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Burley (Hippy) Cleveland McComas has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

