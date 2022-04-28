Buford Kenneth Lipford, age 83, went home on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 22, 1938 to BC Lipford and Mae Jones Lipford. In addition to his Mom and Dad, he was preceded in death by his wife, Trula Dunn Lipford, brothers: Gary, Dagle, Perry, Ralph, Raymond and Boyd, sisters: Norma South and Fausteen Sanders, nephews: Allen Lipford, Benny Forrester and a niece, Sandy Lipford.

He was a charter member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. He held several offices including Deacon. He was a former employee of Burlington, TDOT, Johnson County Highway Department and Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

Buford loved watching Westerns and was a big fan of Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. He had been a NASCAR fan for over 50 years and loved Fords, horses, dirt bikes and especially his four wheeler. He was known as the Mayor of Fall Branch. He loved helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to help others out. He loved his church, his family, his friends and his community.

Survivors include his son Dan (Tina) Lipford, grandchildren: Julia (Jon) Gilsdorf, Matthew (Amanda) Lipford, Dakotah (Janet) Campbell, great grandchildren: Sophia, Willow, Zack, Danny, Zoe, Kit and Katie, his beloved girlfriend, Shirley Lipford, her children: Janie (Ted) Gentry, Brenda (Tony) Wallace and Coy (Deana) Lipford. A host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and special friends also survive.

Funeral services for Buford will be conducted on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with his pastor, Russ Poteet, Buddy Morefield and Dwayne Dickson to officiate. Music will be provided by Narrow Road. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral services.

A graveside service and interment for Buford will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Lipford Cemetery in Fall Branch.

Active Pallbearers: Eddie Tester, Keith Johnson, Willie Phipps, Steve Johnson, Craig Lipford, Mike Eller, Little Gary Johnson and Dale Owens.

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Grindstaff, Larry Payne, Joe Cornett, Tom Reece, Coy Lipford, Eugene Mast, Carl Mast, Ross Dowell, Dean Townsend, Adam Hurd, Perry Stout, John Robinson, Boyd Dunn, Scotty Gentry, Jim Spencer, Kermit Morley, Lewis Castle, Larry Wilson, Jack Eller, Bob Eller, Jack Cress, all of his nephews, the staff of TDOT and the staff of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

At other times friends may visit at the home of his son, 150 Johnson Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.