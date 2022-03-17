Buddy Eugene Osborne, age 84, of Mountain City, passed away on Saturday morning, March 5, 2022 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on November 19, 1937 in Johnson County, TN to the late Burl Osborne and Rebecca Church Osborne. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by brothers, Bill, Jack, Fred and Edgar Osborne, and sister, Linda Osborne.

Buddy enjoyed mowing grass, watching westerns, and being with his friends. He was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Carol Lewis Osborne; sisters, Phyllis Bouchelle and husband, Duane, and Patricia Osborne; stepsons, Duane Thomas, Billy Thomas and Eddie Leathern; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will follow the visitation from the Lewis Cemetery (Fall Branch Rd.) with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

At other times friends may call at 361 Hospital Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Buddy E. Osborne has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

