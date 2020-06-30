Bryce McCoy

Bryce James McCoy, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Johnson County Community Hospital. Bryce was born on January 2, 1959 to the late Harley Fred McCoy and Della Ray Daughtery McCoy in Ashe County, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, John McCoy, Donnie McCoy, Gary McCoy and granddaughter, Gracie May Franklin.

Bryce loved spending time with his family and adored all his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to the flea markets with his friends and going fishing. He had a passion for logging, which he had done his entire life.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 37 years, Joyce Dixon McCoy; daughters, Kendra Franklin and husband Adam, Mindy Morefield; son, Jesse McCoy and wife Billie; sisters, Virginia Clonch and husband Monroe, Margaret Hunt and husband John, Lynn Eastridge and husband Jerry, Ruth Pennington and husband Joe; brother, Fred “Bugs” McCoy and wife Helen; grandchildren, Zachary Whitehead, Hailey McCoy, Colby Franklin, Ashlynn McCoy; brothers in law, Tony McElyea, Bill McElyea; special friends, John Robinson, Tom Icenhour, Jim Hensley, Danny Ray Wilson, John Shull, Charlie Justice and his many logging buddies; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 8:00 with Pastor Terry Steele officiating. A graveside service and burial was held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Heavenly Light Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Franklin, Zachary Whitehead, Tom Icenhour, English John, John Shull, Danny Ray Wilson, Jim Hensley, and Charlie Justice. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse McCoy, Austin Taylor, Tom Neatherly, Tyler Mays, Chris Icenhour, and Reeves Snyder.

At other times friends and family may visit the home at 683 Stout Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

