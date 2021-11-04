We are saddened to announce the passing of Bronson Triplett, age 25, on October 26, 2021. Bronson was born March 22, 1996 to the late James Bronson Triplett and Tammy Donovan. In addition to his biological father he was preceded in death by special grandmother Pauline Canter Reedy; special aunt Cathy Triplett; special uncle Johnny Triplett and very special friend Tyler McGuire.

Bronson was a graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a special man with a very big and kind heart. He would help anyone in need, especially and elderly person or a child. He made friends wherever he went and loved all his friends and held them close in his heart. Bronson loved to hunt and ride motorcycles, especially the Harley that his dad gave him. Most of all he loved hanging out with his friends. Bronson always made sure when he talked to his mom and dad to end the conversation always with “I love you”. He was his mom’s and dad’s whole world and is loved and will be missed terribly.

Those left to cherish his memories are his mom and dad, Debbie and Mark Triplett; brothers: Jesse Glenn, Trevor Icenhour and Harley Church; sisters: Amanda Brown, Heather Brown, Destiny Salmons, Alyssa “Molly” Icenhour and Asia Stanley; special uncle Dwayne “Bo” Atwood; special cousins: Daniel Winters, Misty Triplett, Brittney Arnold, Dwayne Canter, Ethan Atwood and Luke Atwood; special woman he referred to as “Bonus Mom” Heather McGuire; as well as many other friends and family members.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Gambill and Rev. John Hammet officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Adam Hampton, Nick Fletcher, Nick Thompson, Wesley Bodenhamer, Brian Main, Kody Blake, Casey Hamm and Cole Peters. Honorary pallbearer will be Daniel Winters.

