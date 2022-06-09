Brian Allen Swayne Sr., age 62, passed away on May 31, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Brian was born on March 17, 1960 in Chester, PA to the late William Swayne Sr. and Barbara Swayne Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Weaver and brother, William Swayne Jr.

Brian loved his family, kids, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He enjoyed wood working and playing board games, especially Risk. Brian was a simple, hard-working, honest man who loved sitting at home by the bonfire. He was a member of Shady Valley Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his significant other, Beverly Osborne; daughter, Peggy Andrews and significant other Billy Brown, Clara Swayne, Beth Swayne; son, Brian Swayne Jr and wife Cassie; step sons, Glenn Osborne and wife Tonya, Michael Osborne; brother, Keith Swayne; grandchildren, Megan Andrews, Stormy Andrews, Braxton Andrews, Mason Swayne, Asher Swayne, Ezra Osborne, Billy Osborne; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Shady Valley Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. with Norman Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home.

