Brenda Sue Fletcher, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home. Brenda was born on October 13, 1949, to the late John and Rena Hamby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James David Fletcher; brothers, R.L. Hamby, Jim Hamby, and Johnny Hamby, and great-grandchildren, Mackynzie Brown and Brantley Brown.

Brenda was a long-time employee of the Mountain City Glove Plant, where she worked for 31 years. She loved to work on puzzle books, coloring, and talking to her special friends, Margaret, Kathryn, and Rose. She also loved spending time with her grandkids, Nathaniel, Alex, and Hailey. She enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir at Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Teresa Robbins, and husband, Stephen; son, Jerry Fletcher; sister, Norma Jean Fletcher; grandchildren, Stephen Robbins, Jr.(Selisa) of Mtn. City, Sarah Robbins Brown of Mtn. City, Jerry David Fletcher Jr. of Mt. Airy, MD, Shatana Luber (Nick) of Sykesville, MD; great-grandchildren, Alex White, Hailey White, Nathaniel Brown, Owen Luber on the way; special friends, Margaret Cress, Kathryn Hassenrich, Stella Rose Tester; special niece, Vicky Garland; and her furry best friend, Snowshoe.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00, with Pastor Mike Penley officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow from the Brown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Laing, Isaiah Penley, David Bunting, CJ Laing, Roger Ransom, and AJ Laing.

At other times friends may call at the home of her granddaughter at 1394 Red Brush Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

