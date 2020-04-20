Brenda Stout

Brenda Carol Stout, age 60, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1959 to the late Estel Bert Widener and Thelma Gentry Roberts in Johnson County, TN. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dean Eskridge; step-father, Eddie Roberts; father of her children, Harvey Eskridge. Carol was known around town as the jewelry lady selling things she had made. She enjoyed working with her hands making all kinds of items.

Carol is survived by her children, Joy Lynn Reece, Mark Anthony Eskridge and wife Candace and James Edward Eskridge; sister, Debra Icenhour; brother, Ronald Lee Widener; aunt, Lois Woods; uncle, Ralph Gentry and wife Helen; grandchildren, Katelynn and Michael Eskridge, McKenzie and Christopher Eskridge, Kiley and Noah Reece; step-daughter, Deirdre Lunsford and husband Brad; three step-grandchildren, Lokie, Bradlee and Macon; caregivers, Helen Gentry, Patricia Morefield, Deanna Schrayer and Ann Townsend and several nieces and nephews, special family members.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Virginia with Rev. Billy Morefield to officiate. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedysis Hospice and her exceptional caregivers for all that they have done during Carol’s sickness.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Brenda Carol Stout has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.