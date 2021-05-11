Brenda Roark

Brenda Lee Roark age 73, of Spring Branch, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 25th, 2021. Brenda was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on December 27, 1947 to the late Ferry Ronder Roark and Lena M. Gore.

Left to cherish her memories are four siblings, Louis Byrd, of Spring Branch, TX, David “Mike” Elliott of Sacramento, CA, Debra Britt & husband Mel of Lago Vista, TX, and Justin Abell & wife Shelly of Magnolia, TX. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services was held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm by Rev. Darrell Poole. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at Ashelawn.

Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website. Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens was entrusted with Ms. Roark’s arrangements.