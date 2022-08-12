Brenda Lowe Mortez, age 50, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 23, 1972, in Abingdon, VA, to Ron and Nancy Mabe Lowe. She was preceded in death by her brother Bobby Lowe; a special cousin like her sister, Susan Daye Ibarra; paternal grandfather Vernon Lowe; maternal grandparents, Rufus and Bertha Mabe.

Brenda loved working in her flowers. She especially loved her animals, Red, TinTin, and Trixie. Brenda loved her family very much, and she will be truly missed.

She attended Wesley Chapel Methodist church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Gregory Mortez, of the home, daughter, Cristina Maldonado of Johnson City, TN; her parents, Ronnie and Nancy Lowe of Mountain City, TN; grandmother, Ruth Lowe; niece, Hayley Lowe and Gage Hampton; nephew, Josh Lowe who she loved very much; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A graveside service for Brenda will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 am from Wesley Chapel Cemetery, with Mike Teague and Jeff Pass to officiate. Honorary pallbearers are George Williams, Josh Lowe, Kevin Lowe, Erick Lowe, Jeff, Pass, and Chase Muncy.

