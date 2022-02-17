“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” – Phillippians 4:13

Brenda Jean Buchanan, age 63, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson County.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Buchanan and stepfather, Stanley Woody.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, sister, and daughter who Loved the Lord.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Mary Woody; son, Bruce (and Christy) Reece; grandchildren, Bruce Reece, Jr. and Ally (and Josh) Eller; great-grandson, Jax Eller, who she loved more than anything; brothers, Ricky Buchanan of the home, Dana (and Pam) Buchanan; sisters, Teresa (and Dean) McCurry and Sharon (and Mike) Greer; and many nieces and nephews.

She loved her family, and she loved the Lord. She had the biggest and kindest heart. She was the most powerful and courageous woman anyone knew. She wasn’t afraid of anything and through God she overcame any challenge she faced. She was a giving woman to anyone in need, she shared with anyone she met. She loved her family wholeheartedly and was an encouragement to so many with her testimony to the Lord. She had a kind and a forgiving heart.

Brenda loved the beach and was the happiest just spending time with her family. She spoke the truth even if it was difficult to hear. Her faith and trust in the Lord with whose help got her through any challenge she faced. She was a God-fearing woman who has now went to be with the Lord and at peace.

The family received friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service was held at 4:00 pm. The funeral was live-streamed, and it is available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Brenda’s obituary page. It is available to view for 90 days from the date of service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.