Bradley Reece

After a courageous battle with cancer Bradley, age 47, gained his heavenly reward Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born May 23, 1973 to Tom Reece and Belinda Campbell Reece. Bradley was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother who dearly loved his family. Bradley enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his boys at their sporting events.

He was Executive Vice President at Johnson County Bank, a Director, and spent many years coaching all Youth League sports, middle school and high school sports. Most importantly Bradley loved the Lord and he was a faithful member and Deacon of Mountain City Church of Christ. Bradley was preceded in death by an infant brother Jarrett Reece and his father-in-law Guy Borror.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years and sweetheart of 31 years Tina of the home; three sons: Gabe, Gavin and Graham Reece; his parents Tom and Belinda Reece; one sister Stacey Reece; mother-in-law Ruth Borror; several aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved buddy Dexter. He is also survived by a multitude of friends and his physical therapists Marshall Young and Jeffrey Stopka who he considered special friends.

Funeral services for Bradley D. Reece were conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, from the Mountain City Church of Christ with Mr. Chuck Stewart and Mr. Buddy Morefield officiating. The family received friends from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment was held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sunset Mausoleum of Love. Honorary pallbearers were Chris and Bonnie Reece, Employees of Johnson County Bank, fellow Deacons of Mountain City Church of Christ, Dean Gouge and Dr. Jim Shine and Emily McQueen, FNP. At other times friends and family may call at the residence, 235 Loyd Road, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bradley’s memory to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, % Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683. Due to COVID it is requested that masks be worn and social distancing practiced. Professional services for the Bradley D. Reece family are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

