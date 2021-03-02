Bradley “Bill” Taylor

Bradley Glenn “Bill” Taylor, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1944 to the late Bradley Taylor and Pearl Howard Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nina Mae Demars and Cora Lee Humphrey; brothers, Carl Taylor, Garland Taylor, and Tull Eldrith; niece, Carol Stout; nephew, Jimmy Demars. Bill loved farming, fishing, and spending time with his son and grandkids. He attended Way of the Cross Revival Center.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Kenneth Taylor and wife Melissa of Mountain City; brother, Barton Taylor and wife Vickie of Mountain City; grandchildren, Brittany Stout and husband Patrick, Amber Robertson and husband Dylan; great grandchildren, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Maddison Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Solomon Hurley, Wyatt Hurley, Zack Hurley, Malachi Hurley and nieces, Debbie Demars and Janet Hodges.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 with Pastors Homer Vanover, Eddie Porter, and Leonard Fletcher officiating, military honors followed the funeral Saturday from the funeral home by Johnson County Honor Guard. The graveside service and burial were held at 1:00 on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Family Cemetery on McEwen Road. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Vanover, Patrick Stout, Dylan Robertson, Eddie Morefield, Kenneth Oliver, Kenny Head, Gary Wayne Laws, and Daniel Laws. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Price, Dennis Price, Denny Price, David Forrester, Charlie Forrester, Daniel Forrester, Jonathan Hurley, his McDonalds friends, and the staff of Johnson County Medical Group.

At other times, family and friends may visit, 234 Fenner Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Bradley Glenn “Bill” Taylor has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.