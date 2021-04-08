We are saddened to announce the passing of Brad Dunn, age 46, on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born March 1, 1975 to Joyce Potter Wilson and the late Roby Dunn. Brad was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church and he enjoyed astronomy and playing the drums. He was a member of JCHS Class of 1993, President of Bays Mountain Astronomy Club, former Johnson County School Board member, NASA Solar System Ambassador and a former officer of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department . In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister Donna Stevens.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Joyce Potter Wilson; three daughters: Destiny of Johnson City, TN and Tru and Bree both of Mountain City, TN; two sisters: Sarah Sutherland of Nashville, TN and Isabella Dunn of Knoxville, TN; two brothers: Sam Dunn of Mountain City, TN and Brian Hopson of Johnson City, TN; one grandchild: Roman Dunn of Johnson City, TN and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends Chico Gardner, Bobby Swift and Patience Gardner also survive.

Funeral services for Brad Dunn were conducted at 2 PM. from the East Side Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent through our website. Brad Dunn’s family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN