Boyd Wilson

We are saddened to announce the passing of Boyd G. Wilson, age 87, who passed away on August 17, 2021 at Mountain City Care Center. Boyd was born on May 1st, 1934 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Alfred Wilson and Lola Eggers, Wilson in addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his wife,Lena Osborne Wilson, and brothers Bill Wilson and Tom Wilson and Devoted Companion Marguerite Miller.

Boyd loved Working with his roses, gardening and yard work.

His survivors include:

Sons: Ron Wilson (Donna), Vera Fl. Donnie Wilson (Terry), New London, PA

Sister: Nell Greer, West Grove, PA

Brothers: Curtis Wilson, Quarryville, PA. Stacy Wilson, Nottingham PA. Gordy Wilson, Toughkenamon, PA

Grandchildren: Sharon Wilson, Rhyan Wilson, Joe Wilson, Jake Wilson, Piers Wilson.

Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Special Friends are Howard Phillips, and Jeff Rife.

Funeral Services were conducted on Tuesday August 24th, 2021 at Hux Lipford Funeral Home at 11 am with Pastor Don Morris to officiate. A visitation was held from 10 am until 11am prior to the service. Burial and Graveside services follow in the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ron Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Howard Phillips, Tommy Wilson, Rhyan Wilson, Billy Miles.

Online condolences may be sent through our website. The Boyd G. Wilson family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.