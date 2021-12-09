It is with great sadness the family of Bonnie L. Porter announces her passing on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at the Glenbridge Nursing Home, Boone, N.C. at the age of 68.

Bonnie was born in Millville, N.J, on December 5th, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Norman Harry Bennett SR, and Bertha Chard Bennett. In addition to her parents she was also proceeded in death by Brother Norman Henry Bennett JR. and Sister Barbara Perry.

Bonnie loved Fishing, Camping, Football, NASCAR and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a United States Army WAC Veteran.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons; Brad Porter (Crystal) Goose Creek, S.C. And Bobby Porter (Melanie) Trade, TN. ; 4 Sisters; Deloris Pepper, Salem, NJ. Debbie Banks, Millville, N.J. Gloria Shepard, Heislerville, N.J. Mary Ann Uncle, Millville, N.J. Grandchildren; Brandon Porter, Benjamin Porter, Brianna Porter, Makayla, Joseph, and Ryan Bilodeau, Adrianna and Claira Porter and several nieces and nephews also survive Special Friend; Marsha Thomas, Zionville, N.C.

A graveside service for Bonnie will be held on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park with Dwayne Dickson officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard, family will receive friends from 1 till 2 prior to the graveside service at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Pallbearers are; Brad Porter, Bobby Porter, Joey Biliodeau, Ryan Biliodeau, Brandon Porter, and Benjamin Porter.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, of Mountain City, TN, is honored to be serving the Porter Family.