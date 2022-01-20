Bobby Sherwin Long, age 83, passed away on January 11, 2022. Bobby was born on February 14, 1938 in Shady Valley, TN to the late Giles M. Long and Mary Ann Garland Long. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leona Dumic Long Blevins; his daughter, Sherrie Dee Long, and niece Elizabeth Brookshire.

Bobby was a 1956 graduate of Johnson County High School. After graduating from high school he joined the Army. After leaving the Army he worked with an electrical company in South Carolina for several years. He became a self-employed entrepreneur, buying and selling antiques and various collectibles. Bobby was a self-taught guitar player and singer. He loved to sing and play at our family reunions by entertaining all his family and friends. He also played in several different musical bands.

Bobby was a member of the Shady Valley Church of Christ. He also listened to In Touch Ministries of Dr. Charles Stanley on TV on Sunday morning.

He is survived by his sisters, Jolene Long Litton (husband George and sons Leonard and Patrick), Daisy Everett (son, Paul T. Everett), Mary Glenn Long Hawkins (son, Jeffrey Brookshire, daughter, Lisa Hawkins, grandson, Robby Moody, granddaughter, Kaitlin Shephard).

A memorial service for Bobby S. Long will be held at a later date.

