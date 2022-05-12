Bobby Roscoe Clawson, 60, 142 McKinley Clawson Road, Butler went home to be with the Lord May 2, 2022. A native of Carter County, son of the late McKinley and Maude Clawson. He worked in shrubs all his life. He was a member of Elk Mills Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Wanda Clawson, Anna Gentry, Molly Whaley, Bonnie Rethea Clawson, Nellie Sue Clawson; six brothers, Homer Clawson, Billy Clawson, Beryl Clawson, Paul Clawson, Delbert Clawson, and McKinley Clawson Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Clawson; daughter, Bonnie Trivett and husband Kevin; son, Calvin Clawson; sister, Betty Dugger and husband Terry and three grandchildren, Jackson Guinn, Carson Guinn, and Ainsley Guinn.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service for Roscoe will follow at 2 p.m. with Andy Lunceford officiating and special music by Cameron Clawson. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Clawson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Clawson, Johnny Clawson, Jerry Clawson, Joe Clawson, Kenny Clawson, Richard Clawson, Kevin Trivett, and Ron Reed. Honorary pallbearers are Tim McCory, Jeff Stout, Anthony Smith, Mike Andrews, Wayne Stamey, Luther Whaley, and Steve Gregg.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home.

