Bobby Roark

Bobby Ray Roark, age 76, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Bobby was born on August 1, 1944 to the late Roby Roark and Shellie Williams Roark. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Deeana Roark, and brothers, William “Bill” Williams and Roby Roark. Bobby was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be remembered as a hard worker. Bobby will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Roark; daughter, Sheila Wilson (Keith); son, Brian Roark; sister, Wanda Woodard; brothers, Eddie Roark and Boyd Roark; grandchildren, Bridgette Holman (Jacob), Dylan Roark, and Logan Roark; great-grandchildren, Adelaide Holman and Paige Holman; brothers-in-law, Gordon Roark and wife Betty, Grady Roark and wife Lois, Lee Roark and wife Norene, Rocky Roark and wife Bonnie; sisters-in-law, Vertie Price and husband Junior, Jane Greer and husband Junior; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastors Anthony Roark and Junior Seatz officiating. The graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Price-Roark Cemetery on Rock Creek Road in Creston, N.C. Pallbearers were Lee Roark, Randall Woodard, Ronnie Roark, Edward Mahala, Michael Greer, and Owen Roark.

The family asks that everyone adhere to social distancing guidelines and please wear masks. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.